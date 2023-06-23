Surat: A pile of garbage after cleaning on the bay and canal banks

The canals and creeks are cleaned before the monsoon by the Surat Municipal Corporation at a cost of lakhs of rupees. But after this cleaning, the garbage inside is left on the canal itself. Due to which this garbage during monsoon creates a serious situation of blocking of water in the creek or canal. Some time ago the mayor had given instructions for proper disposal of waste after such cleaning, but the municipal workers are ignoring the mayor’s instructions, which is likely to cause trouble in the monsoon.
With the onset of monsoon in the coming days, the Municipal Corporation is laying emphasis on cleaning the gulf and canal. Surat Municipal Corporation is cleaning the garbage from the gulf and canal by spending lakhs of rupees. This cleaning is an effort to ensure that water flow in the canals and creeks is improved during the monsoon. The municipality has done the work of cleaning very well, but the administration has completely failed in disposing of the garbage after cleaning.
<p dir="ltr" lang="gu">Dumping of garbage after cleaning on the banks of the canal and bay in Surat: Situation like going back to water in rainy season – Surat Municipal Corporation employees do not even listen to Mayor's instructions<a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Surat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#surat</a> <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuratCorporation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuratCorporation</a> <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SMC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SMC</a> <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaininSurat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaininSurat</a> <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/monsson?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#monsson</a> <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Garbage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#garbage</a> <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TapiRiver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TapiRiver</a> <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://t.co/vLbwJJasOp">pic.twitter.com/vLbwJJasOp</a></p> — Gujarat Samachar (@gujaratsamachar) <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/gujratsamachar/status/1672170459776032768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 23, 2023</a> <p>The municipal administration is cleaning the drain or canal, but the waste coming out of it is being dumped on the shore itself. Due to this situation, when it rains in monsoon, this waste will again go into the creek or canal. This will reduce the water carrying capacity of the creek or canal.</p> <p>Sometime back Mayor Hemali Boghavala had made a surprise inspection of the cleaning of the creek, in which he saw that after cleaning the garbage was being dumped on the banks of the creek itself. The Mayor gave clear instructions to the municipal officials that the garbage being cleaned from the creek and canal is thrown on the shore, which is not fair. Since the garbage is dumped on the shore itself, there could be a problem during the rainy season, so cleaning and proper disposal of the garbage was ordered. After this order of the Mayor, even today, after cleaning the banks of the canal, heaps of garbage are seen in the city, which goes back into the canal in the rainy season and the cleaning work by the Municipal Corporation at the cost of lakhs becomes useless. Even then, if the municipal system does not dispose of this waste properly, then it cannot be denied that there can be a lot of trouble during the rainy season.</p>