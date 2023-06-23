Surat: A pile of garbage after cleaning on the bay and canal banks

The canals and creeks are cleaned before the monsoon by the Surat Municipal Corporation at a cost of lakhs of rupees. But after this cleaning, the garbage inside is left on the canal itself. Due to which this garbage during monsoon creates a serious situation of blocking of water in the creek or canal. Some time ago the mayor had given instructions for proper disposal of waste after such cleaning, but the municipal workers are ignoring the mayor’s instructions, which is likely to cause trouble in the monsoon.

With the onset of monsoon in the coming days, the Municipal Corporation is laying emphasis on cleaning the gulf and canal. Surat Municipal Corporation is cleaning the garbage from the gulf and canal by spending lakhs of rupees. This cleaning is an effort to ensure that water flow in the canals and creeks is improved during the monsoon. The municipality has done the work of cleaning very well, but the administration has completely failed in disposing of the garbage after cleaning.