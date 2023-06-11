Surat: A total of 35 child laborers were freed in 62 raids by the Deputy Labor Commissioner’s Office.

International Labor Organization (ILO) has marked June 12 every year as ‘Anti-Child Labour’ Day from 2022 to prevent and create awareness about ‘Child Labour’ which is a pollution of the society.

Children who are supposed to be the future of the country are forced to work in mills or factories, agricultural work, small businesses or lorries/hotels due to poverty and compulsion.

Being forced into child labor before reaching adulthood takes away their childhood and stunts their overall development. Also, such children are deprived of their right to education, sports or entertainment.

In some cases, the child labor is becoming a victim of abuse, crime or addiction. Since some measures are necessary to deal with this problem challenging for the country or society, regular action is taken by the office of Deputy Labor Commissioner (Child Labour) working in the interest of child labor on the basis of specific laws.

To rescue child laborers and improve their quality of life, including education, difficulties faced in child labor cases and their solutions, care during counseling, implementation of government child welfare schemes, child labor task force members and anti-child labor public Along with coordination awareness activities are done.

As far as Surat city-district is concerned, from the beginning of the year 2022 till 2023, a total of 35 child laborers have been released in 62 raids by the office of Deputy Labor Commissioner (Child Labour). In which FIR is there in 17 cases and court cases have been filed in 34 cases. In addition, awareness programs against child labor are organized by this office from time to time for the purpose of mass awareness through stickers, posters, pamphlets, calendars and street plays or plays.

Instead of enjoying the freedom of childhood, child laborers are pushed into the pit of labor to fulfill the responsibilities assigned by the family. Where he works, children are exploited by paying low wages after working long hours.

Many children of school age are also employed in hazardous industrial work. Therefore, it is desirable that we start the work of upliftment of the society and contribute to the efforts of the government to eliminate child labor from the root. It is to be noted that the Child Labor (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 prohibits the employment of children below the age of 14 years in any occupation in the age group of 14 to 18 years as workers in any process dangerous to life and health. Prohibits employment in For this offence, the owner can be fined from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1 lakh or imprisoned for a term of 6 months to 2 years. Child labor is the weakness of our society.