Surat: A unique gift from the school teachers of the Municipal Corporation, ‘solar system’ installed in the house of the students doing homework under the street light

The teachers of a school in Godadara of Surat Municipal Corporation managed Municipal Primary Education Committee have made a unique donation for the poor students studying in their school. Due to lack of light in the house of Khetmazur parent, he has worked to bring light in the lives of the children studying in the street light by installing solar panels in the slum.

The teachers of Dr. Abdul Kalam School in Godadara have collected money and installed solar panels in the huts of agricultural labourers. Under the light of day, students are studying at home. Along with the teachers, the employees of the solar panel also cooperated extensively.

There are so many controversies in the Surat Nagar Primary Education Committee that even the good work done by the committee gets overshadowed. Although many good works are being done by the teachers-principals of some schools leaving the greed of fame. The teachers of Dr. Abdul Kalam Primary School, Godadara, who have removed the fear of examination from the students by conducting the examination at their own expense, have worked to help the students in their studies by lighting up the houses of the students studying in their school during the holidays. ..

Deviputra Vikram Vijaybhai, Deviputra Poonam Vijaybhai and Deviputra Seema Vijaybhai are meritorious students studying in this school in Godadara. He was shocked when his class teacher Hasmukhbhai Patel came to his house for better studies. Meritorious in studies, these students are the sons of agricultural labourers. They live in a shanty hut built on a farm in the Parbat Patiya area without electricity. Further investigation revealed that these students do their schooling and other studies under the street light.

Presently these students have passed class 6 examination with good marks and have come to class 7, so class teacher Hasmukhbhai talked to Principal Deepak Trivedi about the condition of the students. Seeing this discussion in the school, the teachers decided to install solar panels in the houses of these poor students at their own expense.

While estimating the teachers knew that it would cost around 15 thousand. The teachers had given money to a person named Ashishbhai Dhanani to install solar panels in the huts of agricultural labourers. Seeing this spirit of the teachers of the municipal school, Ashishbhai Dhanani also contributed to this service by installing panels for 8 thousand instead of 15 thousand.

In this way, due to the goodwill of the teachers of the government school, the students living in the huts of agricultural laborers will study under the light of solar panels instead of street lights, and since these students are toppers in studies, the teachers of this school are ready to help them in the future as well. has appeared.

Seeing the light of electricity for the first time in the hut, the family members were happy.

Due to the unique Seva Yagya performed by the teachers of Godadara School of Surat Municipality, there has been success in providing electricity to a working class slum. Seeing electricity for the first time in this working class shack, the family members jumped with joy. Through this solar panel, two bulbs and a mobile charging point have been installed in the student's house, so that they can cook food at night and help their children in their studies.

The working class slum sees light for the first time thanks to a unique gift from their school teacher. Seeing the joy and happiness on the faces of all the members of the house when their house lit up with the light of the bulb for the first time, the teachers expressed satisfaction that their work was successful.