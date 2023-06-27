Surat: Accused of 35 crimes including murder-robbery arrested from Mumbai

Gujarat’s most wanted and notorious criminal Bhupat Ahir alias Bhupat was arrested by Surat Crime Branch in a covert operation from Mumbai. The first accused did not hesitate to fire at the police to escape his arrest. Meanwhile, the Surat Crime Branch team arrested him after a 4-day long undercover operation. It was revealed that Bhupat Ahir, who entered the world of crime at the age of 12, had more than 35 serious crimes including murder and dacoity registered earlier. To catch Bhupat, the Surat Crime Branch team wore the disguise of a foreign tourist ie Bermuda T-shirt. Bhupat was absconding for the last 10 months after killing a diamond merchant in Surat.

Bhupat reduced his weight by 10 kg

Bhupat Ahir was dreaded, so the Crime Branch had changed a special disguise. Crime Branch’s PSI Vishal Dhangar and his team shave their beards. Plus he dressed like a foreign tourist by wearing funky shoes and Bermuda shorts. Bhupat Ahir has already fired on the police. Then the police had to take a lot of precautions to catch him. When Bhupat surfaced, the crime branch could not identify whether it was Bhupat or not. Even the police could not recognize Bhupat at first as he had lost 10 kilos and had also dyed his hair black instead of white. However, as soon as this was confirmed, PSI Vishal Dhangar arrested Bhupat in Borivali with handcuffs. Bhupat Ahir was also surprised by such action of the police.

Bhupat Ahir was roaming in Mumbai

Surat Crime Branch team received information that Bhupat Ahir alias Bhupat Bahrawatiya is roaming in Mumbai. Based on the information, the police formed different teams. So the police conducted a covert operation for 4 days and finally caught the accused Bhupat Ahir. Earlier, efforts were made day and night by the Surat City Crime Branch in the states of Rajasthan, Bihar etc. to catch Satir Bhupat Ahir, but he could not be found. Meanwhile, the Surat Crime Branch team immediately nabbed the accused from Mumbai.

A diamond trader was killed in Varachha

Last year on 13/09/2022 in the afternoon, Pravinbhai Bhikhabhai Nakum, who ran a diamond office in Matawadi Kamalpark Society of Varachha, was murdered by tying both his hands with a lace belt in his own office. The Surat Crime Branch team has arrested Girishbhai alias Gaurav Dahyabhai Nakum and Ashish Dhanjibhai Gajipara in this crime. During interrogation, it was revealed that accused Girish Nakum had a diamond office near Praveenbhai’s office. He was doing diamond delivery business with her for 9 months.

Pravinbhai was hit on the head with a pipe

So he knew that there was cash and diamonds worth 10 to 12 lakhs in Pravinbhai’s office and with the intention of earning money he tipped Bhupat Ahir to rob Pravinbhai’s office. So Bhupat Ahir entered Pravinbhai’s office along with Ashish Ghajipara and later Ashish Ghajipara caught hold of Pravinbhai. When Bhupat Ahir hit Praveenbhai on the head with an iron pipe he had and tied his hands and feet and ran away after looting diamonds and cash worth about three lakh rupees from his office. Bhupat Ahir was away from the grip of the police in this incident.

he’s been committing crimes since the age of 12

Police said that the accused was involved in crime since the age of twelve in the year 1979. Presently he is 56 years old and the accused has committed serious crimes like theft, dacoity, kidnapping, Arms Act, assault, extortion, intimidation. He has already been arrested for more than 35 serious crimes.

Police was working for 10 months to nab the accused

Surat Crime Branch P.I. Lalit Vegadia told that the police team was working for the last 10 months to nab the accused. Meanwhile, as soon as we got information that the accused is in Mumbai, a covert operation was launched and he was nabbed from the railway station. The accused had committed the first theft in his village at the age of 12, since then he got addicted to crime. The accused used to wear different disguises. No one stayed at one place for more than 10 to 15 days. Apart from this, when the police went to arrest him, he did not hesitate to attack.