Surat: Accused selling nim coated urea fertilizer used in agriculture arrested from Noida

The accused has been arrested from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on the charge of storing the quantity of Government subsidized neem coated urea fertilizer used in agriculture and selling it to industrial units. Surat Crime Branch got information that this nim coated urea fertilizer is being used in industrial units. Technical grade urea is available in the market at a higher cost. Which was illegally stored and sold by an industrial unit located in Surat’s Udhna area. An offense was registered against the managers of the industrial unit at the Sachin GIDC police station.

In the investigation of Crime Branch, the accused Shokeen Islamuddin Saifi resident of Noida Sector Uttar Pradesh was detected. A team of Surat Crime Branch was sent to Uttar Pradesh to arrest the accused. The accused has been arrested by the Crime Branch from Uttar Pradesh. During interrogation of the accused by Surat Crime Branch, it was found that in May 2022, a company named Rana Industries was doing business of Chemical Soda Caustic Technical Grade Urea in Sachin area of ​​Surat.

Where bills of technical grade urea were being purchased for agricultural use of neem coated urea at cheap rates from Babaji Company of Uttar Pradesh. After which it was sold illegally in Surat and surrounding areas. In this crime, the accused has been arrested and remanded for three days from the Surat court. The Crime Branch has started investigation in the direction from where the accused had brought the quantity of illegal urea and to whom it was to be supplied and till now to which industrial units this quantity has been supplied. Police investigation has revealed that cases of illegal storage and sale of Neem Coated Urea fertilizer have been registered against the accused earlier in Palsana and Pandesara police stations, where police investigation is likely to reveal illegal storage and sale of Neem Coated Urea. Is.