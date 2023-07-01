Surat: Action against two officers in the approach collapse incident of Vade-Variav bridge

There are rumors that development works are going on very fast in Surat Municipal Corporation. But the question has arisen among the people about whose development is taking place in the true sense. The bridge connecting Vade-Variav was inaugurated by the Chief Minister on 18 May. Which collapsed in a span of just one month, which has also been criticized by the opposition. In which action has been taken against two officers on behalf of the Municipal Commissioner. In which one has been issued a show cause notice while the other has been suspended from duty.

In Surat city, the officials of the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation are facing allegations of corruption from time to time. These are not mere allegations. But in real sense some such incidents are happening which are making it clear that the rulers and officers are doing corruption in Surat Municipal Corporation. When the approach of a bridge worth 118 crores collapses within a month, it is natural for corruption to be exposed.

Action after strong criticism from the opposition

Following strong criticism from the opposition, a show-cause notice has been issued to supervisor Jai Patel and technical assistant Dinesh Lad has been suspended with immediate effect. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against both the officers. The approach of the bridge was damaged due to subsidence of about 4 inches in a 3.5 m wide and 30 m long portion of the road.

No action in PMC due to mismanagement of rulers: Opposition

Leader of the Opposition Dharmesh Bhanderi said, it is surprising that if the rulers are taking such steps against the officials then why the responsibility of the PMC is not fixed sooner. Crores of rupees are paid to the PMC to oversee the entire project. I clearly believe that PMC is full of BJP rulers. This is an additional way for them to earn. Why third party project management consultancy is hired even though we have engineers. They are being benefited through PMC by misusing the money. The work which was to be completed in two years has been completed in four years by making an excuse of Corona. Strict action should be taken against PMC.