Surat: Adani Foundation will train 1400 dear students of Umarpada

An agreement has been signed between the Surat District Primary Education Officer and the Adani Foundation, Hazira, to support the education of over 1400 students from seven government primary schools in Surat’s tribal-dominated district Umarpada taluk.

Adani Foundation has already appointed associate teachers as Upliftment Assistants to support the education of over 3100 students in 25 government schools in Choryasi and Olpad taluks. More than 18,000 students in 122 government schools across the state benefit from the assistant teachers appointed by Adani.

An MoU was signed today between Adani Foundation, Hazira CSR Head Priyesh Rathore, Program Manager (Education) Dr. Ashutosh Thakar and Surat District Primary Education Officer Dr. Deepak Darji. The main objective of Adani Foundation’s Upliftment Project is the students who are left behind educationally are called dear students.

They will be given special attention and education as well as training. The students in these schools are known as Utthan Sahayaks who provide education, they will teach the children to write, read and count well. Every child has the right to quality education. The objective of the Utthan project is to raise the standard of education and students in primary schools and to strengthen the foundation of education of these children. It is linked to the vision of National Education Policy-2020 and Nipun Bharat Yojana.

With the support of supplementary teachers named Utthan Sahayak, Adani Foundation is committed to quality education and holistic development of children by strengthening the existing educational system in rural areas. For this purpose, it also makes learning places pleasant with adequate resources and facilities in schools.

There are 11,000 students in 75 schools in Mundra (Kutch), 300 students in 15 schools in Dahej (Bharuch) and 3100 students in 25 schools in Hazira (Surat) tehsils, Chauryasi and Olpad tehsils across Gujarat. Now, 1,400 students of seven government schools in Umarpada taluk, the last left teaching tribal children, will benefit from the joint efforts of the Office of the Primary Education Officer and the Adani Foundation.