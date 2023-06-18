Surat: Adani group’s strenuous efforts to get Kutch out of the devastation of cyclone

After the devastation caused by Cyclone Biporjoy, relief and rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing by Adani Foundation in Kutch. Food packets and medical treatment facilities are being provided to all in the shelter homes. Not only this, other arrangements including sanitary pads and animal fodder have been made for the women. Adani Hospital’s mobile healthcare unit and doctors are on high alert and providing services. Shelters equipped with necessary facilities have been arranged at Nana Kapya and Jarpara’s schools Vallabh Vidyalaya and Ahinsadham.

12500+ food packets have been distributed to the shelter homes. Efforts are being made to ensure the safety of the coastal residents in coordination with the administration. Medical aid supplies including PPE kits have been provided as per the requirement of 22 Gram Panchayats. Adani Port Executive Director Rakshit Shah and his wife Amiben have been involved in community service activities to deal with the dire situation in the aftermath of the cyclone crisis.