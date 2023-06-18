Surat: Adani group’s strenuous efforts to get Kutch out of the devastation of cyclone

After the devastation caused by Cyclone Biporjoy, relief and rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing by Adani Foundation in Kutch. Food packets and medical treatment facilities are being provided to all in the shelter homes. Not only this, other arrangements including sanitary pads and animal fodder have been made for the women. Adani Hospital’s mobile healthcare unit and doctors are on high alert and providing services. Shelters equipped with necessary facilities have been arranged at Nana Kapya and Jarpara’s schools Vallabh Vidyalaya and Ahinsadham.
12500+ food packets have been distributed to the shelter homes. Efforts are being made to ensure the safety of the coastal residents in coordination with the administration. Medical aid supplies including PPE kits have been provided as per the requirement of 22 Gram Panchayats. Adani Port Executive Director Rakshit Shah and his wife Amiben have been involved in community service activities to deal with the dire situation in the aftermath of the cyclone crisis.
Adani Foundation engaged in helping the affected people in Kutch <p> </p> <p>At Agripark and MM Complex, he personally visited and distributed food packets, drawing books and chocolates to the children. About 30,000 bags have been prepared and distributed by the Food Sister Saheli Group for the employees of APL.</p> <p>Special efforts are being made by the Foundation for the physical and mental treatment of the affected. Medical diagnosis and treatment is being provided to the patients through 90+ OPDs. Counseling is being done to allay the possibility of a cyclonic storm destroying the homes of the displaced. Beds and mattresses have been distributed to women and children.</p> <p>During supply shortage in remote areas RRWHS is being directed through 'Awaaz De' facility to store water in tanks and protect livestock. The Foundation team has also made immediate arrangements for the supply of fodder for the animals in the villages.</p> <p>Keeping in mind the importance of menstrual hygiene, sanitary pads prepared by adolescent girls and Saheli voluntary organization are being distributed to women. The Foundation has deep feelings for the farmers who are facing loss of livestock and machinery.</p> <p>Earthlings are being helped by JCB machines in clearing huge amount of fallen trees and debris. In this hour of crisis, the team of the Foundation is committed to serving the needy.</p> <p>Timely messages are being broadcast by Awaaz De to warn fishermen living along the coast. So far more than 10,000 people have been successfully provided with vital information about disaster preparedness.</p>