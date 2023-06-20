Surat: Adani Group’s yoga instructor Smita Kumari created a new Guinness World Record

Smita Kumari, who has been associated with Adani Group’s health care department for the last four years as an in-house yoga instructor, has set a new world record in Center Split Holding (Samkonasana, Yoga) by holding the record for 3 hours 10 minutes and 12 seconds Kept this pose. He received his record certificate from the Guinness World Records team, which was presented to him by Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

Excited about her Guinness World Record, Smita said, “It was a very exciting moment for me. Our health care head Dr. Pankaj Kumar Doshi informed Chairman Gautam Adani, who gave me the certificate. And also got a chance to meet other leaders like Pranav Adani, Managing Director (Agro, Oil & Gas) and Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), with whom I chose Yoga as a career option. Had a long talk on the subject of doing and overcoming them.”

The center split is one of the most difficult positions to learn, master, and maintain. Gaining expertise in disciplines such as yoga, ballet, dance, gymnastics, and martial arts is an essential sub-routine. Smita, a resident of Ranchi, has now created a world record for maintaining this difficult position. He decided to apply for the Guinness World Records last year. While preparing for the last day’s event, they faced many challenges like registration, paperwork and fees. However, during this time Adani Sports Line also came forward to help him.

The Adani Sports Line team as well as the in-house physiotherapist and dietician helped me plan everything meticulously till the day of the event.” Smita said she also got a lot of help from her colleagues.

Smita joined AEL in 2019 as a Professional Yoga Instructor. He said, “As yoga was not a planned part of my goals, moving to Ahmedabad was something like that. This move has proved to be life changing for me, I have found a family in my fellow colleagues.”

Smita, 29, did not have any background in yoga, and faced many challenges to establish her footing in this field. She continued to practice for hours till she became proficient in various asanas. After graduation, he pursued Master’s in Applied Yoga and Human Science from Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Uttarakhand, where he was awarded Swarnapada Kase. This was a turning point in his life.