Surat: Adani launches Jeetenge Hum campaign for 2023 Cricket World Cup

On the occasion of Adani Day, the group along with the heroes of the 1983 Cricket World Cup victory has launched the campaign Jeetenge Hum, which shows its unwavering support to Team India for the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.
On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of India’s historic victory, Adani Group has worked to inculcate the winning spirit for Team India in the upcoming World Cup. Led by Chairman Gautam Adani, the campaign has been pouring in wishes and is receiving overwhelming support from stalwarts and ardent fans of the 1983 Cricket World Cup winning Indian team. The campaign will encourage Indian cricket fans to come together and support Team India off the ground with #JeetengeHum on Twitter and Instagram, boosting their morale.
Gautam Adani and members of the 1983 Cricket World Cup winning team <p> </p> <p>Speaking on the occasion, Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group said, “Cricket in our country acts as an attraction and stirs our emotions. Legends are never born but made by their resilience and tenacity. Team India must have had both these qualities due to which we won the World Cup in 1983. Hoping to see history repeating itself, wish Indian Cricket Team all the best for the World Cup through #JeetengeHum and join our legends.</p> <p>Cricket legend and captain of the 1983 winning team, Kapil Dev said, “We are honored to partner with the Adani Group in putting together Team India for the World Cup 2023. This campaign captures the enthusiasm and indomitable spirit that propelled us to victory in 1983.</p> <p>In preparation for the World Cup 2023, it is essential that the team fosters a collective mindset, wholeheartedly committed to giving their best. The real measure of success lies not in the result alone, but in the unwavering dedication towards the relentless pursuit of personal excellence.</p> <p>Echoing similar sentiments, one of the heroes of the 1983 team, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Roger Binny said, "Being a part of the 1983 World Cup winning team with determination and team spirit was an incredible journey." Together, we believe in the ability of our current players to bring back the coveted trophy. Let's come together as fans and inspire them to create history.</p> <p>Amid an emotional gathering in Ahmedabad to celebrate Adani Day, the 1983 World Cup winning team was accorded a warm welcome. Making the occasion more special, Kapil Dev, the captain of the historic team, also presented Gautam Adani with a special bat signed by the 1983 team. This priceless gift will serve as an inspirational symbol to be presented to the Indian contingent ahead of the much-anticipated World Cup 2023. The program also recorded an eye-catching scene when celebrity anchor Gaurav Kapur had an entertaining conversation with the heroes of 1983 and Adani and described the similarities between the business sector including cricket.</p> <p>Soon, as part of the ongoing campaign, a digital wishing wall will also be unveiled, wherein cricket fans across the world will get a chance to send their warm wishes, messages and support for Team India's journey in the World Cup. It aims to create a rousing show of support while boosting Team India's determination to achieve victory. Click here to join in the Wall of Billions cheers. </p> <p>The campaign is inspired by Adani Group's guiding philosophy, Vishwas Kar Ke Dikhaye Hai, Kar Ke Dikhayenge, which embodies the indomitable spirit of achievement in both cricket and business. The Jeetenge Hum campaign endorses the belief that winners have tasted victory before and will definitely taste it again.</p>