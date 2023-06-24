Surat: Adani launches Jeetenge Hum campaign for 2023 Cricket World Cup

On the occasion of Adani Day, the group along with the heroes of the 1983 Cricket World Cup victory has launched the campaign Jeetenge Hum, which shows its unwavering support to Team India for the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of India’s historic victory, Adani Group has worked to inculcate the winning spirit for Team India in the upcoming World Cup. Led by Chairman Gautam Adani, the campaign has been pouring in wishes and is receiving overwhelming support from stalwarts and ardent fans of the 1983 Cricket World Cup winning Indian team. The campaign will encourage Indian cricket fans to come together and support Team India off the ground with #JeetengeHum on Twitter and Instagram, boosting their morale.