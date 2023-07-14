Surat: Adani Sportsline to launch Little Giants Interschool Championship-2023 from July 15

Adani Sportsline is launching the Little Giants Interschool Championship-2023 in July with a plan to hone the talent of local sportspersons in the state of Gujarat and groom them to reach the highest level. Organized by Adani Sportsline, the championship will include Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Cricket and Football games. The first round of the tournament will begin on July 15 in Surat. While all the finals of the championship will be held in Ahmedabad.

The Little Giants Interschool Championship-2023 aims to encourage children to take up sports at the grassroots level and groom them to reach the next level by selecting talented players. The best players of each sport from the Little Giants Interschool Championship will be selected for the future training program of the sport based on their skills. The previous season of this championship included the games of Kabaddi and Kho-Kho, in which 3000 students in the age group of 12 to 17 years from across the state took part in the field.

The Little Giants Interschool Kabaddi Championship-2023 will begin with the Inter City Final (July 15-16) at PP Savani Vidya Sankul, Abrama, Surat. This will be followed by Rajkot (22-23 July), Baroda (29-30 July) and Ahmedabad (4-5 August). While the final will be held on August 6-7 in Ahmedabad only. Top 2 teams from each city will qualify for the playoff which will be held in Ahmedabad.

The Little Giants Interschool Kho-Kho Championship-2023 and the Inter City Final will begin in Surat (July 15). Which will be conducted at PP Savani Cambridge International School. After which the championship will be held in Rajkot (July 22), Baroda (July 29) and Ahmedabad (August 4). After which the final will be held in Ahmedabad (August 6-7).

Apart from this, the Inter City Final of Little Giants Interschool Cricket Championship-2023 and Inter City Final of Little Giants Interschool Football Championship-2023 will be held in Ahmedabad from 25 to 29 July. After which the final will be played in Ahmedabad on 30 July. Cricket and football have been included for the first time in the Little Giants Interschool Championship.