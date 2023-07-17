Surat: Adani Sportsline to operate Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park in Ahmedabad

Adani Sportsline, the sports arm of the Adani Group, has won a transparent and competitive bid for the management and maintenance of the 44,543 square meter Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park on the east and west sides of Ahmedabad.

Aspirants having passion for sports and hoping to make it big can now make use of jogging track, gymnasium, cricket pitch and basketball, volleyball and tennis courts available in the parks.

These were developed by the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation as part of the Smart Cities Mission to provide quality training and venues with suitable facilities for competitive sports. The parks also have children’s play areas and skating rinks. The state-of-the-art riverfront sports complex is expected to host national and international tournaments soon and become a preferred destination for budding athletes and enthusiasts. Adani Sportsline will embark on a transformational journey at the grassroots level by setting up a training academy on campus to provide high level coaching.

Adani Sportsline aims to create world class athletes by equipping them with the best of infrastructure and training. Which participate in national and international leagues like BCCI Women’s Premier League, International League T20 in UAE, Pro Kabaddi League and Ultimate Kho Kho League. It supports grassroots talent at the grassroots level and provides financial support and training to promising athletes. Commonwealth Games gold medalist wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Deepak Punia and boxer Amit Panghal have also benefited.