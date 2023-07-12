Surat: Adani Transmission wins ‘Golden Peacock’ Environment Management Award 2023

Adani Transmission Limited, the largest listed private sector transmission and distribution company in India and part of the globally diversified Adani portfolio, has won the ‘Golden Peacock Environment Management Award’ from the ‘Institute of Directors’ in the ‘Power Transmission Sector’. This year an evaluation group consisting of environment, health and safety, energy and climate change experts evaluated more than 520 applications.

Thereafter, these applications were examined by Hon’ble Justice M.N. The review was done by an eminent Jury Committee headed by Venkat Chalayah.

The ‘Golden Peacock Environment Management Award’ signifies that the landfill is maintaining its ecological footprint through programs such as zero waste, single-use plastic free, water-positive operations, promotion of renewable energy integration and implementation of best-in-class environmental management strategies. ATL is determined to reduce

This award reflects ATL’s commitment to excellence in environmental management and can be seen as evidence of its leadership in the industry. This recognition not only reflects ATL’s dedication towards system compliance but also highlights its role as a responsible corporate citizen.

ATL was declared the ‘Winner’ by its B2C arm i.e. Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited for its unique strategic initiative of increasing renewable energy in bulk power purchase for distribution in Mumbai region. Other parameters of the award include compliance to regulatory requirements, adoption of risk management approach which in turn will reduce the cost of the company resulting in losses and drive implementation of strategies to achieve sustainable growth in the business. The award is an encouraging recognition of ATL’s long-term Environment-Social-Governance commitment.