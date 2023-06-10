Surat: Administration in alert mode even after the cyclone is less likely

Coastal villages have been alerted regarding Cyclone Biparjoy. The coastal areas near Surat especially Sunwali, Dumas and Dabhari beaches have been closed for tourists. Officials have also started visiting the coastal area.

Officers Visiting Coastal Areas

When the impact of the storm is expected to hit the coastal area, the officials have started a series of visits to the coastal area. The officer has visited some important villages of Olpad taluka out of total 42 villages in the coastal area of ​​Surat district. The marine area at Dabhari was visited by the TDO of Olpad Taluk. Every time there is a possibility of thunderstorm or heavy rain, the villagers become alert.

there are currents in the ocean

Important decisions are being taken by the officials after the forecast of the Meteorological Department that the effect of cyclonic storm can be seen in South Gujarat. The police department has imposed restrictions on movement of people on Dumas and Sunwali beaches tomorrow. Officials are also keeping an eye on Dabhari beach near Surat. The current is visible in the sea since yesterday morning. The system is in alert mode regarding the storm. Officers in potentially affected areas have already been ordered not to leave the headquarters.