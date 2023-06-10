Surat: Administration ready to deal with possible storm situation with zero casualty target

With Cyclone Biporjoy expected to hit the coastal areas of South Gujarat, the Surat District Collector held a meeting on Saturday to deal with the situation arising out of the possible storm. The collector said that the administration is fully prepared to deal with the situation arising due to the possible storm with the target of ‘zero casualty’.

In-charge Surat District Magistrate B.K. Giving information, Vasava said that on June 11, wind speed of 35 to 40 kmph is likely to increase and on 12th and 13th, the wind speed is likely to be 65 to 70 kmph. All authorities have been urged to plan well in advance for preparedness to deal with any dire situation with the target of ‘zero casualty’ if a storm is likely to hit the coast of Surat.

In view of the possibility of storm if the electric pole falls due to strong wind, disrupting the power supply, the Gujarat Power Company Limited has instructed to repair the power lines and take action to restore the power supply. He urged the teams of officers to be kept on standby so that essential services like drinking water, electricity, telecommunication media are not disrupted.

The collector said that taluka officials are monitoring the situation by visiting the coastal areas. The Hazira-Ghogha ro-ro ferry service has been stopped for the time being and all fishermen from Surat have returned safely from the sea, but if any fisherman is preparing to plow the sea, he has appealed to return immediately.

Surat’s Sunwali, Dumas, Dabhari beaches are all closed to the public. That’s why people have been appealed not to go to the coastal areas, along with the teams of Animal Husbandry and Agriculture Department have also been asked to remain standby.