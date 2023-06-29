Surat: After 23 years, the killer was caught in the guise of a monk.

The government had announced a cash reward for giving information or nabbing accused absconding for several decades in serious crimes like murder, raid, dacoity, rape, assault registered in various police stations including Surat. At that time, Surat police personnel had succeeded in arresting the 23-year-old accused who had fled from Udhna area in the guise of a monk from UP. A reward of 45000 was also kept by the government on the arrested accused.

Information of most wanted top 15 accused was collected from Surat city police stations and after analyzing the information separate teams were formed to nab these accused. In 2001, a murder incident took place in Udhna police station area. A reward of 45000 has been announced by the government on the accused of this massacre. Police got information that the accused had changed his name and was living in an ashram in Nand village of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh in the guise of a monk.

The police formed a team and sent it to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. As there are more than 100 religious places and ashrams in Mathura, it was not clear in which ashram the accused was staying. As a result, the members of the Surat police team disguised as sages continued to investigate the accused in different ashrams for two consecutive days. During that time a person with the appearance of the accused is living in an ashram named Kunjkuti. The team members went to the ashram posing as devotees and taking the identity of the accused into confidence, obtained information regarding his personal data.

It was proved from the information that he is the accused, so verified the complete details of his family. The PCB has succeeded in apprehending the accused Padam alias Rakesh alias Padam Charan s/o Gauswahari alias Gaurangdas Panda after it is confirmed that he is the wanted accused in this crime.

When the accused was brought to Surat and interrogated, he revealed that he used to rent a room in Udhna, Shantinagar area in the year 2001. At that time he was having a love affair with a woman from the neighborhood and the deceased Vijay Sanchidas also lived at the same woman’s house. When the accused came to know about this, he explained to Vijay Sanchidas that he should not go to the house of the woman for whom he was beaten, but even after that Vijay used to go to the woman’s house. While on his way to the woman’s house, the accused and his two friends abducted Vijay and strangulated him to death. After killing him, they fled by throwing his body into the bay.