Surat: After interrogation of arrested Sumera, metal detector was installed in the court.

During the interrogation of Surat’s Sumera, who was caught by the Gujarat ATS, the police had claimed that she was about to carry out a fidayeen attack on the court in Surat and for this the judges and lawyers were also racked. Following this report, a meeting was held between the District Judge and the office bearers of the Bar Association. In which it was decided to strengthen the security cordon in the court premises. Along with this, a metal detector has been installed in the court and the dog and bomb disposal squad are checking the people coming to the court premises.

metal detector installed in surat court

A few days ago, Sumera, who was associated with ISKP terrorist organization, was arrested by Gujarat ATS and Surat Crime Branch from Surat. During interrogation, it was revealed that she was about to attack the Surat court. As a result, a metal detector was immediately installed in the Surat court.

Police can investigate anyone on the basis of suspicion

Police personnel have also been deployed in the Surat court premises. If in doubt, it can investigate anyone, even if it is a lawyer. Now two armed police personnel will be present at the main gate of the court.

Apart from this, a metal detector has been installed at the main gate. Apart from this, two metal detectors will be installed and police personnel have been deployed in the premises. The person who is found suspicious will be interrogated, even if he is a lawyer. He has to show his identity card.

The convoy of high officials including the ACP of the police reached the court. An investigation was conducted by the dog and bomb disposal squad in the court. Nothing suspicious has been found so far. However, since then the security of the court has been increased.