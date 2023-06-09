Surat: After the general assembly, the ruling party and the opposition came face to face on the issue of shortage of teachers in the education committee.

There was some ruckus in the general meeting of the Municipal Primary Education Committee run by the Surat Municipal Corporation regarding the shortage of teachers, but after the meeting ended, there was a ruckus when the ruling party and opposition workers came face to face. Members of the ruling opposition became aggressive and the police had to intervene. After the meeting was over, slogans were raised in the lobby that BJP is a thief, come to BJP and come to BJP.

The monthly general meeting of the Surat Municipal Primary Education Committee was organized today. Since there was only one member of the opposition in the assembly, their protest was slow. But after the meeting was over, two AAP councilors and some workers tried to enter the hall. However, AAP workers created a ruckus in the lobby after they were not allowed to enter the hall. Demanded to meet the shortage of teachers in the education committee.

Against which the members of the Education Committee also became aggressive, saying that the shortfall would be made good. That’s why workers from both sides and members of the ruling party came face to face in the education committee. The atmosphere got heated due to sloganeering from both the sides. Slogans were being heard in the lobby that BJP is a thief, and you are a thief, come to BJP, come to BJP. Due to which the atmosphere became tense. As the atmosphere turned tense, the police stood between the two sides and separated them.