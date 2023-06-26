Surat: All five outgoing members win in public society management committee elections

In the election held for the five members of the managing committee of Surat’s 111-year-old public society, all the five present members were elected with huge votes after an average polling of 9.68 per cent. The voters did not accept the youth panel.

In Surat’s Athwalines Public Education Society, due to no agreement in the election of the members of the management committee, elections had to be held for five seats. In which there was a contest between Jan Yuva Sangharsh panel against the current panel.

Out of total 4977 voters, only 482 voters cast their vote in the polling held at MTB College on Sunday, which was 9.68 percent. At the end of five rounds of counting, the current panel’s Ketan Desai got 403 votes, Mayank Trivedi 363, Devendra Rangrej 340, Dr Anil Saraogi 313 and Nikhil Madrasi 353 votes.

Thus these five candidates were declared elected by Returning Officer VD Naik. Standing in front of this panel were Vipul Udhanwala, Niket Patel, Tejas Patel and others. But the voters rejected these young candidates.