Surat: AM/NS India in collaboration with BITS Pilani launches first batch of MBA Manufacturing Management Program

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, the world’s leading steel producer, in collaboration with Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has launched the first batch of MBA in Manufacturing Management programme. Starting July 7, 2023, the program aims to prepare young graduate engineers for technical leadership roles in organizations.
AM/NS India understands the importance of continuous learning and aims to further strengthen the capabilities of its workforce through various capability-building initiatives. The MBA in Manufacturing Management program aims to prepare young engineers to effectively manage production and operations, strategic planning, technology management and resource organization, so as to maintain competitive advantage. Students for this program are selected through a rigorous assessment process at various centers across India.
The MBA in Manufacturing Management program in association with BITS Pilani, known for its academic excellence, consists of 4 semesters consisting of 12 courses with a focus on smart manufacturing and one project work semester. The program will be delivered through modern digital technology, giving learners a comprehensive understanding of modern manufacturing management concepts.
For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, Blitz Hindi, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.
Manufacturing Management Program launched in collaboration with AM/NS and BITS Pilani <p> </p> <p>Under this programme, engineers from AM/NS India will get an opportunity to study under experienced faculty from BITS Pilani, learn innovative manufacturing management concepts and apply them in their workplace to drive efficient business results. In addition, the students will spend that time through a short stay at the BITS Pilani campus to enhance their learning experience.</p> <p>AM/NS India has partnered with renowned institutions to offer work integrated graduate, post graduate and PhD courses with special focus on steel technology. The partnership includes Gujarat government's Kaushal University - Kaushalya, BITS Pilani and IIT Bombay.</p> <p>Announcing the launch of MBA in Manufacturing Management program in collaboration with BITS Pilani, Dr. Anil Matoo, Head, HR, IR and Administration, AM/NS India said, Happy to announce its first batch of two year MBA in Management program, this program will groom our technology leaders. AM/NS India believes in providing best higher education opportunities to the employees through leading institutes And this partnership is a great initiative in this direction. BITS Pilani is a prestigious institute, known for imparting quality technical education of the highest standards. The MBA program with its strong curriculum will help our engineers to tackle challenging tasks and enhance our competitiveness. </p> <p>The launch of the MBA in Manufacturing Management program reflects AM/NS India's dedication to investing in its employees and developing future technology leaders within the organization. The company aims to remain at the forefront of the steel production industry and maintain its competitive position by providing employees with access to high quality education and training.</p>