Surat: AM/NS India in collaboration with BITS Pilani launches first batch of MBA Manufacturing Management Program

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, the world’s leading steel producer, in collaboration with Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has launched the first batch of MBA in Manufacturing Management programme. Starting July 7, 2023, the program aims to prepare young graduate engineers for technical leadership roles in organizations.

AM/NS India understands the importance of continuous learning and aims to further strengthen the capabilities of its workforce through various capability-building initiatives. The MBA in Manufacturing Management program aims to prepare young engineers to effectively manage production and operations, strategic planning, technology management and resource organization, so as to maintain competitive advantage. Students for this program are selected through a rigorous assessment process at various centers across India.

The MBA in Manufacturing Management program in association with BITS Pilani, known for its academic excellence, consists of 4 semesters consisting of 12 courses with a focus on smart manufacturing and one project work semester. The program will be delivered through modern digital technology, giving learners a comprehensive understanding of modern manufacturing management concepts.