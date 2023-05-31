Surat: AM/NS India organizes street play on reducing plastic waste

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, organized a street play to raise awareness about the need to reduce plastic waste ahead of World Environment Day on 5th June. Did.

A Nukkad Natak was organized by the environment team of AM/NS India at Navjagruti Vidyalaya, Hazira on Monday. It was organized as part of its initiative under Mission LIFE (Lifestyle for Environment), a program launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP26 in Glasgow.