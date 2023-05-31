Surat: AM/NS India organizes street play on reducing plastic waste

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, organized a street play to raise awareness about the need to reduce plastic waste ahead of World Environment Day on 5th June. Did.
A Nukkad Natak was organized by the environment team of AM/NS India at Navjagruti Vidyalaya, Hazira on Monday. It was organized as part of its initiative under Mission LIFE (Lifestyle for Environment), a program launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP26 in Glasgow.
Street play organized in Navjagruti Vidyalaya, Hazira <p> </p> <p>Regional Officer, Gujarat Pollution Control Board, Dr. Jignasha Ojha, Head of Environment, AM/NS India, Shankar Subramaniam, Chief Officer, AM/NS India Hazira CSR, Kiran Singh Sindha, School Principal, Dr. Mitesh Kumar Parekh and Deputy Sarpanch of Hazira Village Leaders including Rohit Patel were present on this occasion as special guests. More than 150 people including school children and their parents participated in the event.</p> <p>Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Subramanian said, “Raising awareness about the harmful effects of plastic waste is very important to bring behavioral change towards reducing plastic consumption and we are committed to promote environmental awareness. The street play was organized to spread this message in a simple yet effective way. We are very happy with the response it is getting."</p> <p>The program included various activities centered around reducing plastic waste. It included a street play on the theme 'Say No to Plastic' by the students of Navjagruti Vidyalaya. One of the girl students also gave a speech on plastic awareness. The program also featured another street play by teachers and students on the theme 'Reduction in use of plastic'. The event proved to be highly practical and engaging in promoting the core principle of 3-R (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) for plastic waste reduction. </p> <p> </p>