Surat : AM/NS India started mangrove plantation to protect the coastal ecosystem

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between two of the world’s largest steel producers ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, has started a project for plantation of mangrove trees in Nada village on the seashore of Bharuch district. The project has been undertaken by AM/NS India as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in Jambusar Taluka of Bharuch district with a commitment towards environmental protection and protection of the coastal zone. AM/NS India aims to plant around 1.50 lakh mangroves in 50 hectares in the coastal area.

The mangrove plantation drive was launched by Shankar Subramaniam, Environment Head, AM/NS India and Sarang Mahajan, HSE Head, AM/NS India and Indonesia. Government officials, elected representatives of Bharuch district administration, Forest Officer of Jambusar Tehsil, Tehsil Development Officer (TDO) and Sarpanch of Assarsa village were specially present on the occasion. He appreciated this initiative.

Mangroves are important for the protection of coastal ecosystems. These types of trees grow in the intertidal zone of estuaries, deltas and lagoons, which act as a protective barrier against coastal erosion and protect the land from the effects of waves, tides and storms. In addition, mangroves provide important habitats for a wide variety of flora and fauna. These include nesting sites for birds, fish nurseries and shelters for various marine animals.

Dr. Vikas Yadvendu, CSR – Head, AM/NS India said, “Recognizing the ecosystem importance of mangroves, AM/NS India has set an ambitious target of planting around 3,000 mangroves per hectare.” Through this CSR initiative, the company will endeavor to restore and enhance the coastal biodiversity of Bharuch district, thereby contributing to the overall ecological health of the region.” AM/NS India demonstrates its commitment towards sustainable development and environmental stewardship through this CSR effort. By actively participating in the conservation of mangroves, the company is taking meaningful steps to mitigate climate change, protect natural resources and enhance the general well-being of the local population.