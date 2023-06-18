Surat: Aman Gupta reached Startup Summit organized by IVY Growth

Organized by IVY Growth Associates, a leading startup ecosystem enabler based in Surat, Day 2 of the Startup Summit Twenty One by Seventy Two was special. Shark Tank fame and BoAT co-founder Aman Gupta was present at the summit. The organizers had a fire site chat with him, in which he explained the journey of BoAT as well as the strategy. Aman Gupta also answered the questions of the people present. 7,500 people participated in the second day of the summit. Out of 20 startups selected for pitching on Saturday, 10 startups got the opportunity of pitching. Another ten startups will be pitching on Sunday. Four startups from Surat are also included in these 20 startups.
Apart from this, keynotes and panel discussion were also organized on Saturday, in which Sarthak Ahuja and Arjun Vaidya gave detailed information on startups. The objective of the event is to put Gujarat including Surat on the global startup ecosystem map. Over 10,000 people including 200+ startup founders, 500+ investors and industry leaders are attending the startup summit, making it the largest startup summit of its kind in India. The event will provide a platform for networking, learning and collaboration. With the presence of 50+ VCs, 15+ angel networks and 300+ angel investors, the event is providing a unique opportunity for startups and country’s top startups to showcase their proposals and pitch their ideas to investors.
7,500 people reached on the second day of Startup Summit <p> </p> <p>Rachit Poddar, Co-Founder, IVY Growth Associates, said, “5,000 people from over 20 states participated in the first edition of Twenty1 by Seventy Two. Out of the 35 partner startups, 15-17 showed interest from investors and submitted term sheets. The next edition will be even bigger and better. Led by leading VCs like Eartha Ventures, VCats and Bloom Ventures and Sarthak Ahuja, Arjun Vaidya, Mahavir Pratap Sharma and over 80 industry speakers who will discuss the latest in technology, business and entrepreneurship. Sharing his skills and insights on trends.</p> <p>One of the highlights of the summit is the Trailblazer Mine. Also included is a live Shark Tank pitching and fundraising event for startups. In which selected startups are being given an opportunity to pitch their ideas in front of a panel of reputed investors. In addition, more than 85 startups are showcasing their innovative products and services. Startups are being provided a platform to showcase their offerings to potential investors and partners. </p> <p>IVY Growth Associates is on a mission to put Surat on the global startup ecosystem map by connecting startups with investors from India, UK, UAE, Europe and Africa. It is giving shape to what was envisioned to boost entrepreneurship, economy and employment.</p> <p>The organizers said, “We want to put Surat on the map of the global startup ecosystem, and with Twenty-One by Seventy-Two we aim to accelerate entrepreneurship, boost the economy and employment, and promote angel investment across India. We are building a platform for startups and inviting everyone to join this summit. We are marching ahead towards the goal of making Surat the next startup hub of India. In just one and a half years, IVY Growth has raised Rs. Raised a total of $10 million (Rs 82 crore) and syndicate funds from its network, some of the startups it has invested in include Reshma Mandi, Zypp Electric and BlueSmart.</p> <p>IVY Growth strongly believes in the immense potential of Tier II and III cities and is committed to creating a significant impact by nurturing startups and fostering entrepreneurship in these regions. It aims to unlock the untapped talent and opportunities present in these cities and contribute to their economic growth and development. IVY Growth has made significant investments in over 20 startups based in Tier II and III cities. Some of these startups include Avifi, Groovit, Hidden Flavors, Valuationary, Bodhi. Al, Adkrity, and Bebeburp “The startups we've invested in represent a wide variety of sectors, including renewable energy, protective farming, edtech, direct-to-consumer brands, and more. Open to funding startups.Currently focusing on sectors like Agritech, D2C, Cleantech, SaaS and EV to diversify our funding resources.</p> <p>IVY Growth has ambitious growth plans. It has applied to set up AIF CAT I - VC Fund with a target size of $15 million (Rs 123 crore), which aims to provide access to large funding rounds for startups. It has also recently launched a proprietary tech platform www.angeltech.in, which serves as a comprehensive hub to showcase promising startup deals to potential investors. As part of its expansion strategy, it is building a global corridor that connects angel investors and startups, with a special focus on the Middle East and Europe.</p>