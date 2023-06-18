Surat: Aman Gupta reached Startup Summit organized by IVY Growth

Organized by IVY Growth Associates, a leading startup ecosystem enabler based in Surat, Day 2 of the Startup Summit Twenty One by Seventy Two was special. Shark Tank fame and BoAT co-founder Aman Gupta was present at the summit. The organizers had a fire site chat with him, in which he explained the journey of BoAT as well as the strategy. Aman Gupta also answered the questions of the people present. 7,500 people participated in the second day of the summit. Out of 20 startups selected for pitching on Saturday, 10 startups got the opportunity of pitching. Another ten startups will be pitching on Sunday. Four startups from Surat are also included in these 20 startups.

Apart from this, keynotes and panel discussion were also organized on Saturday, in which Sarthak Ahuja and Arjun Vaidya gave detailed information on startups. The objective of the event is to put Gujarat including Surat on the global startup ecosystem map. Over 10,000 people including 200+ startup founders, 500+ investors and industry leaders are attending the startup summit, making it the largest startup summit of its kind in India. The event will provide a platform for networking, learning and collaboration. With the presence of 50+ VCs, 15+ angel networks and 300+ angel investors, the event is providing a unique opportunity for startups and country’s top startups to showcase their proposals and pitch their ideas to investors.