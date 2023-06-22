Surat: Angle iron gate near Parlepoint collapses amid traffic on Yoga Day; luckily there was no accident

On World Yoga Day, more than one and a half lakh people gathered at the Y-junction, making extensive preparations through Tantra. Huge gates were made to welcome the Suratis in the Yoga program. After the completion of the program, the gate made to welcome the Surtis is now proving to be dangerous for the Surtis by ignoring the system. One such large iron angle gate near Parlepoint bowed in the rush of traffic. Luckily there was no accident.

<p>1.53 lakh people performed yoga together at Surat's Y Junction on World Yoga Day and created a world record in the Guinness Book of World Records. The officials of Surat Municipality worked hard for this record. Apart from this, efforts were also made by other arrangements. Even after spending more than two crores, the mic went off in the main event before the dispute could be resolved, yet another negligence of the administration came to the fore today when a gate collapsed in the midst of traffic.</p> <p>Large gates with iron angles were installed at many places in the city. Gates were installed at various places with the slogan 'Surat will create history'. Surat created history by registering its name in the Guinness Book of World Records. Serious negligence has been shown by not removing the gate made by the administration to welcome the people. One such high angle gate collapsed due to wind near Parle Point where traffic was moving. Although no one was injured, but the gate collapse scared the motorists. On getting information about this, the administration started the process of removing the gate.</p>