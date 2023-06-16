Surat: Another organ donation from Civil Hospital amidst the critical condition of Cyclone Biporjoy

Another organ donation took place at the New Civil Hospital in Surat, which is known as the land of donors, amidst the dire conditions of Cyclone Biporjoy. 28-year-old Ganesh Keshavbhai Parmar, a resident of Kosad residence in the city, became brain dead. Two kidneys and two eyes were donated after the family gave permission for organ donation to a brain dead youth, giving new life to two people suffering from organ failure.

Cyclone Biporjoy has hit the coastal region of Gujarat, while the state government is giving priority to the safety of people’s lives and property, similarly the organ donation drive in Surat has not stopped even in the midst of the cyclone’s terror, it has been confirmed today.

Ganesh Keshavbhai Parmar, 28, was injured in a brawl between his brothers at Kosad residence in Surat and was admitted to the New Civil Hospital in an unconscious state at 7.30 am on June 14. Where after treatment on 16th at 1.30 pm, neurophysician surgeon Dr. Paresh Janjmera and neurosurgeon Dr. Keyur Prajapati declared him brain dead.

Dr. Nilesh Kachadia and counselor Nirmala from Soto’s team explained the importance of organ donation to the family members. So late Ganesh’s mother and aunt gave consent for organ donation. Two kidneys and two eyes of brain dead Ganesh were donated today afternoon. Do Kidney Ahmedabad I.K.D. Was taken to the hospital. While two eyes have been kept in the Eye Bank of the Civil Hospital. In this way, the service of giving two new lives from two kidneys and giving light to the eyes from the eye was done.

Civil Superintendent of Civil Hospital Dr. Ganesh Govekar, RMO Dr. Ketan Nayak, Plastic Surgeon Dr. Nilesh Kachadia, Dr. Bharat Chavda, Vice Chairman of Nursing Council Iqbal Kadiwala, Nursing Staff, Security Staff made efforts in organ donation.

Thus, as a result of the successful efforts of Navi Civil Hospital, 29th organ donation took place today. With the awareness about organ donation in Surat, the people of Surat are living up to the mantra of ‘giving life through organ donation’.