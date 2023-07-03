Surat: Another organ donation from New Civil Hospital on Guru Purnima

On the auspicious day of Guru Purnima, another successful organ donation has taken place at New Civil Hospital, Surat. Pandesara’s brain dead Sevakram Kalu Rajore’s family gave new life to two people by donating both kidneys to two needy patients after agreeing for organ donation. A century of organ donation has been done through Surat Civil Hospital, in the last six months a total of 102 organs have been donated in 32 cases of organ donation.

Today, on the auspicious day of Guru Purnima, the glory of the Guru who gives knowledge and guidance in the path of life is different, just as the Guru brightens the life of the disciple by donating knowledge, in the same way Sevakram donates kidney to the needy patients even after his death. Has played an important role in spreading new light in the life of

As per the details received, Sevakram Rajore, 46, a native of Segwal village in Pandhana taluk of Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh, lived with his wife Ramabai, three daughters and a son at Pandesara Housing in Surat and supported the family by working as a cobbler. used to nurture

On June 30 last, he was watching TV while sitting on the ground with his family at night, during which one part of his body became stiff, as if there was an attack of paralysis on one side of the body. So he was admitted to Dungri Hospital in Valsad for treatment. As the diagnosis turned out to be Intraparenchymal Hemorrhage (IPH) and Intraventricular Hemorrhage (IVH), the doctor at this hospital referred for more intensive treatment at New Civil Hospital, Surat. Went to Civil Hospital on 1st July. Where he was declared brain dead on 2 July during treatment.

Dr. Nilesh Kachadia, RMO Dr. Ketan Nayak, Iqbal Kadiwala, Counselor Nirmala Kathud and Gulabbhai from Soto’s team explained the importance of organ donation to the Rajore family members. In order to give new life to others, the members of Rajour family including Sevakram’s wife and children agreed to go ahead for organ donation even in the hour of grief.

Kidney donation of brain dead Sevakram was accepted today on 3rd July. Civil Superintendent of Civil Hospital Dr. Ganesh Govekar, RMO Dr. Ketan Nayak, Plastic Surgeon Dr. Nilesh Kachadia, Neuro Physician Dr. Paresh Zanzmera, Vice President of Nursing Council Iqbal Kadiwala, Nursing Staff, Security Staff made efforts in organ donation. Dr. Govekar said that as a result of the successful efforts of the new civil hospital, 32nd organ donation has been done today along with one more organ donation.