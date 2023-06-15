Surat: Another organ donation from the city amidst cyclone Biparjoy

Surat, once known as the city of textiles and diamonds, is now becoming known as the organ donor city in the country. Another organ donation has been done from Surat amid cyclone Biparajoy. The family of brain dead 42-year-old Dayanand Shivji Verma, working as a security guard, has shown a new direction to the society by donating Dayanand’s heart, liver, kidney and eyes to six people by spreading the fragrance of new life. Dhadakta Dil reached Mumbai covering a distance of 298 km in 85 minutes and was transplanted.

brain haemorrhage after falling in the bathroom

Dayanand, a resident of Bharuch, was working as a security guard in the colony of GSFC Fiber Unit. On the morning of June 12, Dayanand fell unconscious in the bathroom. Ajay Kumar Singh who works as a security guard along with sons Ravi and Dayanand took Dayanand to Apex Hospital in Kosamba for treatment. Brain hemorrhage was detected during a diagnostic CT scan. The family admitted Dayanand to Surat’s Maitreya Multi Superspeciality Hospital on June 13 for further treatment. Where on June 14, the doctors declared Dayanand branded.

the family agreed to donate

After receiving the information of Dayanand being brain dead, the team of Donate Life reached the hospital and informed Dayanand’s wife Shantidevi, son Ravikumar, Dayanand’s co-workers Bhim Bahadur, Ajaykumar Singh, Yogendra Verma about the importance of organ donation and its entire process. Dayanand’s wife Shantidevi said, We belong to a very simple family. We cannot donate anything in life. Today my husband is brain dead and his death is certain. When the body was about to be consumed, he agreed to donate his organs so that the patients suffering from organ failure would get a new life.

heart transplant done in mumbai

The heart was transplanted into a 65-year-old man from Borivali, Mumbai, covering a distance of 298 kms by air from Surat’s Maitreya Multi Superspeciality Hospital to Mumbai in 85 minutes. A 55-year-old man from Khambhat underwent liver transplant at Zydus Hospital, Ahmedabad. Both the donated kidneys will be transplanted into two needy patients at a hospital in Ahmedabad.

Green corridors were made by the police

The route from Maitreya Multi Superspeciality Hospital to Surat Airport was made a Green Corridor by Surat City Police for timely delivery of heart, liver and kidney by air to Mumbai and Ahmedabad. It may be noted that 99 Green Corridors have so far been created by the Surat city police to transport vital organs like heart, lungs, hands, small intestines, liver and kidneys on time to different cities of the country.

Surat is now becoming famous as Organ Donor City in the country.

This is the 47th event of heart donation organized by Donate Life from Surat. Surat has gained national and international fame in the field of organ donation through Donate Life. Heart, lungs, hands and small intestine donated from Surat have been transplanted in various cities of the country like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Indore, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Calcutta. Apart from this, in the field of organ donation too, Surat has made a distinct identity for itself at the international level. Transplants of heart, lungs and small intestine donated from Surat have been carried out in hospitals in Mumbai and Chennai among citizens of Ukraine, UAE, Russia, Bangladesh and Sudan. Surat, known as Textile and Diamond City, is now becoming famous as Organ Donor City in the country.