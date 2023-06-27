Surat: APMC exported one thousand tonnes of Hafus-Kesar mango pulp

Hafus, Rajapuri, Totapuri, Kesar mangoes, which ripen in the summer season, are also famous abroad along with paddy and sugarcane crops in South Gujarat. These goods are taken to foreign countries. Apart from this, the APMC of Surat buys Hafus, Kesar mangoes every year and makes mango pulp and exports them abroad. The famous Hafus mangoes from South Gujarat and Ratnagiri were ordered this year.

This year also about 1000 tons of mangoes were procured in APMC and pulped and exported to countries like Dubai, Russia, Korea, Japan, Canada, USA, Germany, giving the people of the country the opportunity to taste the mangoes of South Gujarat throughout the year. will get.

The APMC with a turnover of more than 2600 crores receives a large quantity of vegetables from Surat city and other districts and states for sale. APMCs provide fresh vegetables every day to the 75 lakh population of Surat city. More than 30 APMCs in the state are in a dead state. But Surat APMC is increasing the income of farmers through various projects at very nominal cost by selling mango pulp, vegetables on a large scale every year and making biogas and organic liquid fertilizer from vegetable waste.