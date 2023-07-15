Surat: Arrested for forgery by posing as an officer-employee of Gujarat Gas and Electric Company

The Surat Crime Branch arrested the swindler posing as an officer-employee of Gujarat Gas and Electric Company and took further action. Crime branch nabbed the accused from Paldi area of ​​Ahmedabad, the accused was doing this type of crime since 2012.

The accused has cheated many people in many cities including Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Veraval, Rajkot by pretending to be officers and employees of Gujarat Gas and Electric Company.

The accused, Kishore Ramesh Rathore, who was caught in the incident, has confessed in front of the Surat Crime Branch that he has committed more than 30 incidents. Earlier, Bhavnagar, Kapodra, Rajkot, Fateganj, Umra, Gandhigram, Veraval, Ahmedabad police have arrested in total 13 crimes.

In the year 2021, the accused extorted 50 thousand from the complainant on the pretext of gas line on the new house being constructed in Amroli Jai Bhavani Society. Then Rohit Jarwalia, the accomplice of the accused, became an officer of Gujarat Gas Company in Umra area and extorted 25 thousand. The crime branch has arrested the absconding accused in two crimes and further investigation is underway.