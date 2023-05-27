Surat: ‘Artificial Garden’ started for children in New Civil Hospital proved to be effective

A DIC center for mentally challenged and physically challenged children was started at New Civil Hospital, Surat, which is still functioning. Mentally challenged children from different states and especially from South Gujarat also come to this center for treatment. For the first time an artificial park has been created for such children to undergo mental transformation and sensory development.

Everyday patients of different diseases come for treatment in the new Civil Hospital of Surat. Also a DIC medical center for children with mental and physical disabilities was started in the year 2016 in the new civil hospital. Started in 2016, 56794 children have been treated in this center so far. And many of those children have also recovered.

In this regard, Dr. Harshita of the center told that this center was started in 2016. Mentally challenged children come to this center. So some children who physically cannot walk are given treatment here. For the first time in this center, we have made an artificial garden for such children. This is the first attempt and the main reason for making this garden is that we have to do different activities for these children, so we have installed equipments in the garden. When we feed them in a swing, the liquid like water in the ears of children, which is there in everyone’s ears, comes out. His mind also swings like this while having hiccups. And their mental and physical development takes place. The second objective is that such children cannot go to public parks. Can’t play with normal kids. Parents are too afraid to take them to the garden. That’s why we have made this artificial garden here. This is the first time this attempt has been made.

He further said that 35 to 45 children visit this center daily. Many children get cured here. Many parents even give up hope. Such children also become good. Recently a parent was bringing his child for the last 4 years. He had also given up hope. But we continued his treatment and therapy and today the child is fine.