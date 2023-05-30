Surat: Ather One prepared by “Miyawaki” method at Sachin GIDC

Ather One developed by Ather Industries Limited on “Miyawadi” method at Plot No. 534 in Sachin GIDC was inaugurated by Dr. Jigyasa Ojha, Regional Officer, Gujarat Pollution Control Board, Surat and Ashwinbhai Desai, Founder Promoter, Managing Director, Ather Industries Limited .

Leaders present at the inauguration of Ather One at Sachin GIDC <p> </p> <p>The Miyawaki Forest Forest, the first of its kind created at Sachin GIDC, has over 1,500 native plants planted in a 242-ft, densely planted tree with overhead sunlight. That's why the trees are straight and tall. During the inauguration, Ather Industries Ltd. Director, Chairperson Poornimaben Desai, Kamalvijay Tulsyan, SGTPA President Jitubhai Vakharia, Sachin Notified President Mahindrabhai Ramoliya, Steam House Sachin's Vishal Budhia, Vatsal Nayak etc were present.</p> <p>Ather Industries Ltd. in the list of 2259 billionaires published by the famous Forbes magazine. Ashwinbhai Desai, Managing Director, ranked 168th as an Indian entrepreneur and is the first Surat citizen to bring laurels to Surat and Gujarat and his picture appears on the front page of Forbes magazine, which is also a talking point. A matter of pride for the people of Surat</p> <p> More than 40 different species of trees have been planted in Ather Forest, created by Ather Industries Limited</p> <p>, </p>