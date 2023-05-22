Surat: Attack on the corporation team that went to close the saree market in Pandesara

Saree market was going on in the private ground of Navsarjan School located in Pandesara Housing. In this regard, the officials of the corporation reached to relieve the pressure, during which the managers and the shopkeeper attacked the team of the corporation, in which three people were injured.

Market started on private school grounds

A market has been set up in the grounds of Navsarjan School near Pandesara Housing. Earlier, the shops which used to be set up on the footpath around Navsarjan School were removed by the Municipal Corporation. Due to which a market started in the school premises. Today it was also being closed by the team of the Municipal Corporation, then there was a clash between the shopkeepers and the employees of the Corporation, in which stones were also pelted.

Three including Marshal were injured

While going to seal the market running in the compound, there was a clash between the shopkeepers and the corporation employees. In which the marshal got head injury in stone pelting and Chandan Rajput of Pandesara who is the ward president of Yuva Morcha of Bharatiya Janata Party was injured and Kavita Patil also got injured and should be shifted to civil hospital for treatment.

Chandan and Kavita started the market in the private ground

Chandan Rajput and Kavita Patil, ward presidents of Bhartiya Yuva Morcha, used to get the footpath shops of their area closed by complaining repeatedly to the corporation. Their hidden plan was that if the footpath shops are closed then the shopkeepers will come to the school premises to run their business and around 100 stalls can be set up and the plan is to earn money from those stalls. The local people were discussing that Chandan and Kavita are illegally running a market on the land of a private school and earning money. The local people were also angry about this.