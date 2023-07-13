Surat: Bangladeshi caught, fake Aadhaar-PAN card found

Surat Crime Branch has arrested a Bangladeshi youth from Udhna with fake Indian Aadhaar card and PAN card as well as Bangladeshi documents. During the year 2018, the accused crossed the river from the Putkhali border and entered the Indian side. Surat Crime Branch has taken the matter seriously and has started investigation.

According to Roopal Solanki, DCP, Surat Crime Branch, the crime branch had received information that a Bangladeshi national named Mohammad Rubel Hussain had immigrated illegally and was living in Surat’s Udhna industrial area by making fake Indian documents using a false name. Based on specific information, the accused Mohd Rubel Hussain Safiful Islam alias Mohd Qasim Islam Ansari was arrested by the team of Surat Crime Branch from LMS account of Jalaram compound in Udhna area. From whom documentary evidence including fake PAN card, Aadhaar card, certificate of Bangladesh’s Narang Gali School in the name of Mohammad Kasim Ansari was found. Not only this, copies of other documents including the copy of National University Bachelor’s Certificate of the year 2017-18 were also found. The accused was arrested by the Surat Crime Branch and thoroughly interrogated.

Crime Branch investigation revealed that the accused is a native of Dumadia, Jessore, Bangladesh. During the year 2018, he crossed the river from Putkhali border and entered the Indian border. After which he worked in Meherpur, Mumbai and a meat company in Hyderabad and Gulbarga in Karnataka. He then worked as a security guard in a color chemical company in Panvel, Mumbai for one and a half years. The fake Aadhaar-evidence received from the accused was that Bangladeshi money exchanger Shariful Islam contacted agent Khalil Ahmed Sheikh in Mumbai and got the documents made in the name of Mohammed Kasim Islam Ansari.

In the year 2021, the work of pressing clothes started in different factories of Surat. Accused Rubel Hussain is also very knowledgeable in technical matters. The shocking thing came to light from the mobile phone recovered from the accused. In which the accused was using an app which could not be easily tracked. In which religious jihadi literature was also found. The Surat Crime Branch thoroughly investigated all the suspected cases related to the internal security of such a country, the people he was in contact with during his stay in India, whether he had made any financial transactions from here to Bangladesh. There is a possibility of new revelations in the coming days in the investigation of Crime Branch.