Surat: Be careful before giving a car to your minor children

Ahmedabad’s S.G. An accident on the highway opened the eyes of the parents. The matter of taking precautions before giving a car to your dear children has come to the fore in Surat. Minors dangerously drive mopeds on Chandrashekhar Azad Bridge in Surat. Based on the video of creating an atmosphere of fear by driving a moped in a curvy manner on the bridge, the police have arrested the minor and his father and are taking legal action.

