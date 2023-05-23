Surat: Be careful before taking supplement medicine at the medical store!

During on-site inspection of establishments selling Nutraceuticals/Health Supplements/FSMP/FSDU food products by the Food Safety Officers of the Food Department, the products of three establishments were found to be below the prescribed standard.

The sale of nutraceuticals and health supplements is being monitored by the Surat Health Department. The Health Department team had taken samples of food supplement medicines being sold at medical stores in different wards of the city. Action has been taken by the Municipal Corporation after the report of the sample taken a month back.

protein content

Food products of nutraceuticals and health supplements are sold in medical stores. It is very important to check whether the product is according to the contents written inside the product or not, under which the health department team went to different zones and took samples. Three of these samples were found to be miss branded. In some, the amount of protein was found to be high. In some, the amount of protein was found to be less than the standard. Total 03 samples mentioned below are found to be misbranded, therefore a complaint will be filed against the below mentioned establishment before the Adjudicating Officer.

The names of those institutes where the samples of medicines were found to be misbranded