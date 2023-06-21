Surat: Before the countrymen wake up from their sleep, the residents of Surat made a world record!

World Yoga Day is being celebrated with pomp in Surat. People reached Y-junction at 6 am in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to celebrate Yoga Day. In the yoga program organized today in Surat, Surtis made a Guinness Book of World Record and 1.5 lakh people did yoga as against 1.25 lakh. PM Modi gave a virtual address. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was presented a certificate of Guinness Book of Records by the representative of Guinness Book of Records.
India has always worked to connect: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a virtual address that Yoga has become a global movement. The two poles of the earth are meeting. Your sages have said that yoga is that which unites. Yoga unites the whole world into one family. Which has been organized on the theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Those who have been associated with yoga over the years have experienced the energy of yoga. India has always worked to connect, new ideas are welcome. Diversity is accepted. Yoga connects with consciousness. It has been said about yoga that mastery in action is yoga. Yoga will make our physical health the identity of New India.
Prime Minister addressed the countrymen from America
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the countrymen virtually from America and wished the countrymen on Yoga Day. All present witnessed the national level program organized by the Vice President at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. On this occasion, a coffee table book ‘Yoga’ based on the importance of Yoga and the history of Yoga was released by the Chief Minister and dignitaries. Yoga awards were also given. Yoga Board President Sheeshpal Rajput studied the Common Yoga Protocol.
PM once again increased the pride of Bharat Mata in UN: CM
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, PM Modi got the opportunity to hear from America on World Yoga Day. New 21 yoga studios are opening. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi said that Surat created history today. More than 1.5 lakh people participated, Surtis who stayed up till late night started coming here from 4 am today. 250 screens were arranged. While Navsari MP and State BJP President CR Patil said that a program like ‘Na Bhuto’ Na Bhavishyati’ has been planned. PM Modi is in America but this scene has also been seen in Gujarat and Surat.
In Surat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, C.R. Patil, Harsh Sanghvi doing yoga <p> </p> <p><strong>Take Yogavidya and practice it regularly</strong></p> <p>Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister further said that Yoga, the great heritage of India, has strengthened the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' in the world. The credit for this goes to our Prime Minister. Our Rishi Munis, Yogacharyas have provided a shining example to the world to lead a healthy and stress free life by practicing Yoga, we all opined that we should learn Yoga and practice it regularly for health and fitness.</p> <p><strong>Guinness Book Record</strong></p> <p>June 21- A state level event organized in Surat to celebrate 'International Day of Yoga' created a world record of 1.50 lakh citizens participating in yoga at one place. This state level function was presided over by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, State President of BJP and Member of Parliament C.R. Patil, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi and other leaders were present. Not only this, PM Narendra Modi addressed the countrymen virtually at 6.40 am, which was broadcast live in programs organized across the state.</p> <p><strong>Yoga was organized at more than 7 thousand places in the state.</strong></p> <p>The Chief Minister said that people have realized the importance of health during the Corona period, Yoga-Pranayama has become life-giving in such critical times. Yoga, a priceless gift from our ancestors, has become the key to a healthy life in the modern age. Describing the 9 years of good governance of the Central Government and the 9th World Yoga Day as a coincidence, the Chief Minister said that more than 1.5 crore people have participated in the Yoga Day celebrations at more than 7000 places in the state. On Yoga Day, requested the citizens of the state to stay healthy through yoga.</p> <p><strong>Celebration on the theme of 'One Earth, One Health'</strong></p> <p>Every year June 21 is celebrated as 'International Yoga Day' across the world. This year, the theme of International Yoga Day is being celebrated all over the world 'One Earth, One Health'. The state government has also organized various programs across the state on the occasion of Yoga Day. Y-JUNCTION TO SVNIT CIRCLE-4 KM, Y-JUNCTION TO RATNBHUMI PARTY PLOT- 4 KM, Y-JUNCTION TO SURAT AIRPORT GATE- 4.5 KM, approx 10,000 citizens per km i.e. 1,25,000 citizens estimated to participate In front of which one and a half lakh people gathered. This exercise covers a total distance of 12.5 km. It is worth mentioning that in just one day more than one lakh citizens had registered on the online link announced to join the program at the state level Surat.</p>