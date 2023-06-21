Surat: Before the countrymen wake up from their sleep, the residents of Surat made a world record!

World Yoga Day is being celebrated with pomp in Surat. People reached Y-junction at 6 am in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to celebrate Yoga Day. In the yoga program organized today in Surat, Surtis made a Guinness Book of World Record and 1.5 lakh people did yoga as against 1.25 lakh. PM Modi gave a virtual address. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was presented a certificate of Guinness Book of Records by the representative of Guinness Book of Records.

India has always worked to connect: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a virtual address that Yoga has become a global movement. The two poles of the earth are meeting. Your sages have said that yoga is that which unites. Yoga unites the whole world into one family. Which has been organized on the theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Those who have been associated with yoga over the years have experienced the energy of yoga. India has always worked to connect, new ideas are welcome. Diversity is accepted. Yoga connects with consciousness. It has been said about yoga that mastery in action is yoga. Yoga will make our physical health the identity of New India.

Prime Minister addressed the countrymen from America

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the countrymen virtually from America and wished the countrymen on Yoga Day. All present witnessed the national level program organized by the Vice President at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. On this occasion, a coffee table book ‘Yoga’ based on the importance of Yoga and the history of Yoga was released by the Chief Minister and dignitaries. Yoga awards were also given. Yoga Board President Sheeshpal Rajput studied the Common Yoga Protocol.

PM once again increased the pride of Bharat Mata in UN: CM

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, PM Modi got the opportunity to hear from America on World Yoga Day. New 21 yoga studios are opening. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi said that Surat created history today. More than 1.5 lakh people participated, Surtis who stayed up till late night started coming here from 4 am today. 250 screens were arranged. While Navsari MP and State BJP President CR Patil said that a program like ‘Na Bhuto’ Na Bhavishyati’ has been planned. PM Modi is in America but this scene has also been seen in Gujarat and Surat.