Surat: Big gift of PM Mitra Park, MoU will be signed between state and central government on 13th

Indian textile industry is one of the largest industries in the world based on production capacity as well as raw material. The Union Government aims to make the textile sector globally competitive through creation of high quality infrastructure, reducing production and logistics cost, upgradation of technology, skill enhancement.

To achieve this goal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘P.M.’ MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region & Apparel-PM MITRA) Park’ has dreamed of a mega project. To make this dream come true, ‘PM. ‘Mitra Park’ is committed to create a large scale textile industry, position India in the global textile market, provide quality competitive environment and develop world class integrated industrial facilities on a large scale.

The Prime Minister has approved setting up of textile parks in seven states of the country including Navsari district of Gujarat. On July 13, at 3 pm in the convention hall of Veer Narmad University in Surat, there will be an MoU with the state and central government for the construction of a park in Gujarat in the physical presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and in the virtual presence of the Prime Minister.

The upcoming 1141-acre mega integrated garment park at Vansi Borsi in Jalalpore taluka of Navsari district of Gujarat will give a boost to Gujarat’s textile industry as well as generate new employment opportunities in the entire state including South Gujarat. This initiative will capture the best of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Make for the World’. PM The establishment of Mitra Park is a big achievement for Gujarat. The upcoming Mitra Park at Vansiborsi in Navsari will generate 1 lakh direct and 2 lakh indirect jobs, the only one in Gujarat. What is PM Mitra Mega Textile Park Scheme?

The Union Ministry of Textiles has organized seven PM Mitra Parks in seven states including Vansi Borsi in Navsari, Gujarat. 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks will be constructed in each of the 7 states of the country at a cost of Rs 4445 crore. Here cotton to yarn, yarn to garment manufacturing and sale and export of finished garments will be done from one place, which will help in realizing the Prime Minister’s 5F vision (Farm to Fiber to Factory to Fashion to Foreign).