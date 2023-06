Surat: BJP leaders meet Padma Shri personalities under support program

State President C.R. BJP officials led by Shri met Padma Shri awardees Yajdibhai Karanjia and Padma Shri Mathurbhai Sawani.

During this meeting, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, 9 years of service, relief and poor welfare and public interest work were discussed and a book was presented to him. Both the personalities were felicitated by presenting books at the hands of Gujarat State BJP President CR Patil and Minister of State for Home Affairs of Gujarat State Harshbhai Sanghvi.