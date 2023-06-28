Surat: BJP MLA Kumar Kanani wrote a letter to the SMC commissioner, when will the work of the riverfront bridge be completed?

Kumar Kanani, MLA from Varachha Road constituency in Surat, asked the Municipal Corporation officials to respond to the slow progress in the riverfront bridge connecting Nana Varachha to Mota Varachha and asked them to complete the rest of the work soon. He has now again written a letter to the Surat Municipal Commissioner. The work of bridge for crossing of Tapi river on Varachha Road at Chikuwadi on Varachha Main Road is going on for a long time, due to which the traffic load on Varachha Main Road is very high. Due to which the problem of traffic jam has arisen in Chikuwadi.

people are suffering from traffic problem

MLA Kumar Kanani has written in the letter that the work of the bridge is being done at a snail’s pace, due to which people are facing problems. The work of this bridge should be completed immediately before the mass movement. Bridgecell replied on 04/01/2023 that this is the final phase of the bridge work, the work will be completed expeditiously. But even after 6 months have passed, till date the work of one side of the boxstring girder has not been completed. Due to the turtle-like action, people are facing problems in traffic.