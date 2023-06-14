Surat: BJP orders workers to make kits for Biporjoy affected

The threat of cyclone is breaking over Saurashtra and Kutch of Gujarat. It is possible that the cyclone will hit Gujarat and then cause destruction and devastation. Regarding this, State President of Bharatiya Janata Party C.R. Patil today held a virtual meeting with BJP officials from across Gujarat and ordered the preparation of emergency aid kits and immediate availability of essential dry food packets for the people affected by the storm. Due to this, the Surat BJP office has started preparing emergency kits for the affected people. Preparations have started for making relief kit with sweets, snacks, milk powder and candles.

prompt compliance of instructions

Saurashtra and Kutch of Gujarat are under threat from Cyclone Biparjoy. The impact of the storm has already started. After the coming 15th, there is a possibility of a cyclonic storm hitting Kutch in Gujarat, in which the administration has expressed the possibility of heavy loss and devastation. The administration has also shifted people from several villages in the coastal region of Saurashtra. At that time many people can be affected by the storm. As a precaution, BJP has started preparing relief kits with food.

State President CR Patil held a virtual meeting

BJP State President CR Patil held a virtual meeting with all the district heads and office bearers of the state in the morning and directed them to prepare the aid kit. Due to which the Surat BJP has started preparing the aid kit by immediately implementing this instruction. Sweets, snacks, milk packets and candles were included in the relief kit. On the orders of the state president, preparations have been started at Surat BJP office. Relief kits are being prepared as per instructions at Surat BJP office.

The kit will be delivered where it says

Surat BJP city president Niranjan Janjmera said that as soon as the information was received, preparations have been started to make ration kits in the BJP office. Preparation of 2000 kg Sukhdi and 2000 kg Namkeen (Farsana) has started at the primary level. At present, the BJP office has started preparing the kit with salted-sweet-milk powder and candle. South Gujarat including Surat will not be affected much by the cyclone, but Porbandar Dwarka in Saurashtra besides villages in Kutch can cause severe impact. Surat BJP has started preparing food kit as initial preparation. In which non-perishable food items have been prepared for more than 15 days at the initial level. Then as per instructions received from the state, Surat BJP will send a truck full of relief material to that district and village.

Service will continue as long as there is demand

He further said that as of now it is difficult to say how much the impact of the storm will be and what may happen, so as a preliminary preparation, 2000 kg of Sukhdi and 2000 kg of Chawana have been started with the hope of providing immediate service. But if the devastation is more and the need is more then this work will be continued by Surat BJP till the affected people get the benefit of need of service.