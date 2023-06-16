Surat: BJP state president C.R. Patil thanks everyone who helped during the storm

The administration was already prepared for the problems that were going to arise from Cyclone Biparajoy. Due to which no news of any kind of loss of life has been revealed so far. Addressing the media today, State President C.R. Patil said that due to the planning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister of Gujarat, good results have been obtained.

Loss of life and property avoided by planning

Adequate arrangements were also made by the administration after the accurate forecast made by the Meteorological Department. It was easier for the government to plan because the meteorological department had already observed the dire situation that was about to arise. The kind of devastation caused on the sea coast towards Saurashtra and Kutch including Dwarka, Porbandar, Kutch, Jakhau, the rainy season is being seen even today. However, as soon as the power of the storm subsides, the administration has started action to ensure that people do not face any kind of trouble.

The team of doctors is equipped with all kinds of medicines.

State President C.R. Patil said that due to the advance planning done by the government, there was no loss of life. This time the government took great care of the citizens as well as the cattle. Suggested in advance and arranged to keep them in a safe place.

Party ready to meet everyone’s needs

He further said that arrangements for food packets including essential kits and snacks had already been made. Still all necessary arrangements will be made. A team of doctors has also been prepared. Our doctor cell is ready as per the orders of the government. The team will work with necessary medicines and injections. Ahmedabad has a center in Kamalam from where all the items will be distributed. The government and the Bharatiya Janata Party are ready to meet all the issues that are needed now.