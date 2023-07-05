Surat: BJP woman councilor trolled for posting pictures of water logging in Katargam on social media

This morning’s rains in Surat city left people in waterlogged areas including Katargam in trouble, while BJP woman corporator Jyoti Patel was caught for posting pictures of waterlogged areas on social media with the slogan ‘Mera Kshetra Mera Gaurav’ Trolled. Due to accumulation of water on the road, people woke up. At the same time, after being trolled due to the post of the woman corporator, she revealed that this post was done to appreciate the prompt work of the municipal system during the counting period. However, there was a lot of anger among people due to this post.

picture of water logging in katargam <p> </p> <p>Katargam zone of Surat municipality received two inches of rain, in which many areas were waterlogged, besides sewage water got accumulated at some places. Due to water logging at many places in Katargam area, people faced a lot of trouble. As people protested against the functioning of the municipality after a brief rain, corporator Jyoti Patel posted a photo of the waterlogged under the slogan 'My area, my pride'.</p> <p>However, before the post was deleted, he was trolled on social media and some people posted screenshots of the post and made several comments. In this regard, Jyoti Patel told that after filling the water, the administrative system of the municipality immediately reached there and disposed of the rain water and told that this post was done in connection with the prompt action of the municipal administration.</p>