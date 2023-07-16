Surat: Blood donation camp organized by Shri Banke Bihari (Agra Division) Seva Trust

Shri Banke Bihari (Agra Circle) Seva Trust organized its second blood donation camp on Sunday. This camp took place at Shyam Kunj Agrasen Bhawan, City Light. Along with this, the annual general meeting was also organized. The members of the trust donated a total of 151 units of blood, which was their target.

After the blood donation camp, the annual general meeting began, in which Pankaj Goyal, head of the chapter, delivered the welcome address. Vice President of the organization Nitin Garg and Sachin Agarwal also told the members of the organization about the upcoming projects. After that, Treasurer Deepak Goyal kept the accounts of 2022-23 in the auditorium.

Secretary Brahma Kumar Garg presented the details of the activities done in the last year and shared detailed information about upcoming projects. Nilesh Mandalay Vala, founder of Donate Life was welcomed on this occasion and spread awareness of organ donation.

Important members were present in the program in which Sanjay Sarwagi, Girish Mittal, Chandrakant Bansal, Dinesh Khandelwal, Ashok Goyal, Kamal Agarwal, Anil Agarwal were present.