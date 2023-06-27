Surat: Bride married after court marriage against family, murdered in marriage hall

The tragic end of a love marriage has come to the fore from Surat’s Limbayat. After the girl went against the family and married her lover in the court, both of them were being duly married by the young man’s family. Meanwhile, a day before the marriage, during the turmeric ceremony, the girl’s cousin reached there and attacked his sister with a knife. Due to which the bride died before being taken to the hospital for treatment. While the attacker’s cousin was caught by the local people and handed over to the police. On receiving the information of the incident, Limbayat police registered a case of murder and started further investigation.

Killer brother reached in the midst of turmeric ceremony

RD in Limbayat area of ​​Surat. A shocking incident has come to light from the Rameshwar Society located near the gate. Where the bride’s cousin attacked her sister with a sharp weapon in the wedding hall. Jitendra Dhagaji Mahajan, living in flat number 153 of Rameshwar Society of Limbayat, was getting married to a girl named Kalyani Patil. The marriage ceremony of the young man and the young woman was going on. Today both were going to get married on Tuesday and a day before that i.e. on Monday, the turmeric ceremony of the bride and groom was going on. Meanwhile, Monu Patil, the cousin of the bride Kalyani Patil, came there and attacked her cousin with a knife and killed her.

sad end of love marriage

According to the details of the incident, the boy belongs to the Mahajan community and the girl belongs to the Patil community. Both their families live in Limbayat. Meanwhile, both continued to love each other for a long time. The girl’s relatives were against this love affair. Due to which Jitendra and Kalyani got married in court about a month ago. A month had passed since the court marriage, so it was decided to have a formal wedding of the couple. Even before the couple could tie the knot, Kalyani Patil’s cousin Monu Patil attacked and killed her sister in the mandap.

The bride died before treatment

Kalyani, a girl married off against her family’s wishes, was getting married to her lover, Jitendra Mahajan. A large number of family members and relatives of the groom Jitendra Mahajan were present at the Haldi ceremony before the wedding. Meanwhile, the bride’s cousin Monu Patil suddenly came there. Before the groom or the whole family could think anything, the brother attacked his sister. In which the bride got seriously injured and fell in the marriage pavilion itself. The blood-soaked bride was crying in front of the groom’s family. The bride was being taken to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile 108 reached there and the bride was taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment. However, the bride died before reaching the hospital.

1 month later, the family was officially ready for the wedding

The groom’s father Dhagaji Mahajan said that my son’s marriage was at my house. The girl belonged to another community. My son got married in the court only a month ago. After the court marriage, the girl stayed with us for about a month. After getting married in court against the wishes of the family, we decided to marry according to the formalities of the society without any hassle from the girl’s family for 1 month. Yesterday both of them got married and today there was a turmeric ceremony. In which his uncle’s son came and killed the bride like this.

the police have arrested the killer

The cousin who attacked his sister with a knife was caught by the groom’s family. After this the family informed the Limbayat police about the incident. After getting information about the incident, a fleet of Limbayat police reached the spot. Police has started legal action by arresting Monu Patil who killed the girl child.