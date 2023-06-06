Surat: Bronchoscopy machine worth 42 lakhs installed in Civil Hospital

Bronchoscopy machine worth Rs 42 lakh has been installed in New Civil Hospital, Surat. So now diagnosis of lung diseases including lung cancer will be possible in citizens. Along with diagnosis, this machine will also help students in studies.

Lung disease can be diagnosed and treated

A bronchoscopy machine (a machine for examining the lungs through a telescope) worth Rs 45 lakh has been allotted by the Gujarat government to the civil hospital. which has been installed. This machine will be able to accurately diagnose lung diseases such as pulmonary TB, frequent lung infections, lung cancer. In Surat Civil, people will be able to diagnose and treat lung disease.

Currently the fee is Rs 500

Bronchoscopy machine was installed in the presence of Civil Hospital Superintendent Ganesh Govekar and RMO Ketan Nayak. Meanwhile, a patient suffering from lung disease was also examined with a bronchoscopy machine. In this regard, Ganesh Govekar said that now accurate examination and treatment of patients coming with lung disease would be possible in civil. A fee of Rs 500 has been kept for this. While BPL card holders including freedom fighters and poor people will be diagnosed free of cost.