Surat: BRTS bus met with an accident, 4 injured as passengers jumped out of the bus

A stampede broke out at VR Mall BRTS bus stand in Surat as soon as it entered from the bus side. Four passengers traveling in the bus were injured in the accident. Two of the four injured were immediately taken to Civil for treatment with the help of 108.

Passengers in the bus were injured after being thrown

There is a continuous controversy regarding BRTS bus accidents in Surat city. BRTS bus met with another accident on Saturday. The bus rammed into the BRTS bus stand from the side after the bus driver lost control after overtaking. Due to which the accident took place and the passengers in the bus were injured after falling on each other.

BRTS bus full of passengers collided with the stand

Deepakbhai Bahadurbhai Chauhan (aged 34) said that he works as a security guard in a diamond company in Ichhapore. He got on the bus from Magdalla to go to work in the morning. The bus driver overtook the other bus and lost control of the steering and rammed the bus full of passengers into the side at VR Mall BRTS bus stand. In this accident, four passengers traveling in the bus were injured after jumping in the air and hitting the pipe inside the bus.

The bus stand has been heavily damaged in the accident.

Due to this accident, there was a stampede in the bus and the stand. The bus driver got down from the bus and started talking on the phone. After this, two of the four injured were sent to civil for treatment. However, the accident caused heavy damage to the bus stand, while the other injured person has been identified as Kaniya Brijlal Vishwakarma.