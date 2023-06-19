Surat: BRTS route turns green corridor for Yoga Day

So far one lakh registrations have been done for yoga day in public at one place at Dumas Road Y Junction in Surat, where 1.25 lakh people will come together for the state level event to be held in Surat on 21st June World record making event. Planning has been started regarding the program to be held at Y Junction on this day. From today the BRTS route has been made a green corridor. From today, CT buses will not ply on this route in the corridor but will ply on normal roads.

June 21 is celebrated as ‘International Yoga Day’. This year, the ninth Yoga Day is being organized across the world to celebrate the International Day of Yoga with the slogan ‘One Earth, One Health Yoga’ with the theme ‘Yoga for Vasudev Kutumbakam’ and ‘Yoga in every home, every courtyard’. Used to be.

In coordination with the municipality-police and district collector’s office, the arrangements are being finalized to celebrate the state-level Yoga Day in the city. Meanwhile the BRTS route at Y Junction is up to celebrate Yoga Day. Carpet has been laid on the BRTS Route Green Corridor to celebrate Yoga Day. Because of this, buses will not run on BRTS route of this area but buses will run on normal route.

While on August 21, all buses and private vehicles will also be closed on this route from morning to afternoon. It is estimated that 1.25 lakh people will gather at this place, whereas till this morning more than one lakh people have been registered. Preparations are being made by the municipal system to make this program successful.