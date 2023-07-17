Surat: Builder cheated by taking project loan, bank issues notice to flat holders

Many cases of fraud by builders by taking loans in the name of projects are coming to the fore. Another such case of cheating by the builder with the residents of the society has come to the fore in Surat. Builders took project loan and absconded. Notice has been issued to the flat holders on behalf of the bank. 176 flat holders are holding their breath. The women flat holders have created a ruckus by filing a complaint against the builder with the CID.

