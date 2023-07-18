Surat: Bus stuck in Sahara Darwaza Garnale full of rain water

Raghukul Garnala and Sahara Darwaja Railway Garnala got waterlogged due to torrential rains today in Surat. Passengers lost their lives when a bus full of passengers got stuck in the flooded water at Sahara Darwaza. Then with the help of the people around, the passengers were taken out safely.
Due to heavy rains in the city since Tuesday morning, many areas of the city including Sahara Darwaja and Garnale of Raghukul Market were waterlogged. Near Raghukul market too, hundreds of people were seen going to work risking their lives amidst the water filled in the drain.
On the other side, a bus full of passengers was passing through the water filled in Sahara Darwaja Railway Garnale, that bus stopped in the middle. There was water all around and as soon as the bus stopped, the lives of the passengers were threatened. The passengers on the bus heaved a sigh of relief when the local people pulled the passengers out through the emergency window without waiting for others.