Surat: Buyers were found on OLX; 3 thugs absconded with car on the pretext of test drive

In order to sell the car on OLX, 3 thugs ran away with the car from the land broker on the pretext of test drive. Ajay Chittaranjan Das, 42, a resident of Jamnanagar Vijay Apartments on Ghoddaud Road, put the car up for sale on OLX on May 1. After seeing the advertisement on OLX, Sameer alias Bablu called up the land broker and then came to see the car on May 5. Sameer used to work as a car dealer and Amin Sheikh, who came with him, talked about taking the car and another person came with him.

The three fraudsters along with the land broker took them for a test drive of the car, first from Ghoddaud Road to Canal Road, through Civil Crossroads and then Vesu Round, at 8 pm on Udhna Magdalla Road, to the road behind Jogani Mata Temple. Keeping the car parked on the way, Sameer sent the land agent to fetch a bottle of water. Meanwhile, the three youths ran away with the car. Returned with a bottle of water and on not seeing the car, the landlord called Sameer.

Sameer said that he would come in 5 minutes, then the land broker did not come even after waiting for an hour. When called the next day, the gang said to give the money in 2-3 days and later switched off the mobile. Finally, the cheated land broker has filed a complaint with the Khatodara police. On the basis of which the police have registered a case of car robbery against Sameer alias Bablu Syed (residence, Kamrunagar, Limbayat), Amin Shaikh and others who came to buy the car.